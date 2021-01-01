Haven St. Premium Cannabis
About this product
Haven St. Premium Cannabis Focus No. 350 Vanilla Earl Grey Tea containing 5 mg of THC and 10 mg of CBD is made with premium ingredients for superior steep and infusion.
This decaffeinated Black tea has a balance profile with smooth notes of vanilla and juicy bergamot.
Focus No. 350 Tea is decaffeinated. The pyramid tea bag is made with biodegradable, plant-based mesh.
Ingredients: decaffeinated black tea, cannabis infused sugar (sugar, gum arabic, cannabis) cornflower petals, and natural flavours that are organic compliant.
Steep Temperature: 90°C | Steep Time: 3–5 min
Visit www.havenst.ca for additional information.
