Logo for the brand Haven St. Premium Cannabis

Haven St. Premium Cannabis

Haven St. Focus No. 350 Vanilla Earl Grey Tea (5mg THC & 10mg CBD)

Haven St. Premium Cannabis Focus No. 350 Vanilla Earl Grey Tea containing 5 mg of THC and 10 mg of CBD is made with premium ingredients for superior steep and infusion.

This decaffeinated Black tea has a balance profile with smooth notes of vanilla and juicy bergamot.

Focus No. 350 Tea is decaffeinated. The pyramid tea bag is made with biodegradable, plant-based mesh.

Ingredients: decaffeinated black tea, cannabis infused sugar (sugar, gum arabic, cannabis) cornflower petals, and natural flavours that are organic compliant.

Steep Temperature: 90°C | Steep Time: 3–5 min

Visit www.havenst.ca for additional information.
