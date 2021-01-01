Loading…
Haven St. Premium Cannabis

Haven St. Drift No. 450 Chocolate Rooibos Tea (10mg THC & 5mg CBD)

Haven St. Premium Cannabis Drift No. 450 Chocolate Rooibos Tea containing 10 mg of THC and 5 mg of CBD is made with premium ingredients for superior steep and infusion.

Crisp chocolate notes complement our fruity rooibos tea.

Drift No. 450 Tea is low in caffeine. The pyramid tea bag is made with biodegradable, plant-based mesh.

Ingredients: rooibos, cannabis infused sugar (sugar, gum arabic, cannabis), cacao bean pieces, calendula petals, and natural flavours that are organic compliant.

Steep Temperature: 90°C | Steep Time: 3–5 min

Visit www.havenst.ca for additional information.
