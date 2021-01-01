Haven St. Premium Cannabis
About this product
Haven St. Premium Cannabis Peace No. 150 Green Tea Blend containing 20 mg of CBD is made with premium ingredients for superior steep and infusion.
Natural and fragrant cherry and peach flavours complement the subtle hints of rose and jasmine.
Peace No. 150 Tea is decaffeinated. The pyramid tea bag is made with biodegradable, plant-based mesh.
Ingredients: decaffeinated green tea, CBD infused sugar (sugar, gum arabic, cannabis), rose petals, jasmine petals, and natural flavours that are organic compliant.
Steep Temperature: 80°C | Steep Time: 3–5 min
Visit www.havenst.ca for additional information.
Natural and fragrant cherry and peach flavours complement the subtle hints of rose and jasmine.
Peace No. 150 Tea is decaffeinated. The pyramid tea bag is made with biodegradable, plant-based mesh.
Ingredients: decaffeinated green tea, CBD infused sugar (sugar, gum arabic, cannabis), rose petals, jasmine petals, and natural flavours that are organic compliant.
Steep Temperature: 80°C | Steep Time: 3–5 min
Visit www.havenst.ca for additional information.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!