Haven St. Premium Cannabis

Haven St. Peace No. 150 Green Tea Blend (20mg CBD)

Haven St. Premium Cannabis Peace No. 150 Green Tea Blend containing 20 mg of CBD is made with premium ingredients for superior steep and infusion.

Natural and fragrant cherry and peach flavours complement the subtle hints of rose and jasmine.

Peace No. 150 Tea is decaffeinated. The pyramid tea bag is made with biodegradable, plant-based mesh.

Ingredients: decaffeinated green tea, CBD infused sugar (sugar, gum arabic, cannabis), rose petals, jasmine petals, and natural flavours that are organic compliant.

Steep Temperature: 80°C | Steep Time: 3–5 min

Visit www.havenst.ca for additional information.
