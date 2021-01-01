Haven St. Premium Cannabis
About this product
Haven St. Premium Cannabis Reset No. 250 Chamomile Berry Herbal Tea containing 5 mg of THC and 5 mg of CBD is made with premium ingredients for superior steep and infusion.
Notes of apple and cranberry define this refreshing and lightly tart tea blend.
Reset No. 250 Tea is caffeine free. The pyramid tea bag is made with biodegradable, plant-based mesh.
Ingredients: echinacea, cannabis infused sugar (sugar, gum arabic, cannabis), strawberry, blackberry, tulsi (Holy Basil) leaves, chamomile and safflower petals, cranberry pieces, and natural flavours that are organic compliant.
Steep Temperature: 90°C | Steep Time: 3–5 min
Visit www.havenst.ca for additional information.
