Haven St. Premium Cannabis

Haven St. Rise No. 550 Citrus Berry Tea (10mg THC)

Haven St. Premium Cannabis Rise No. 550 Citrus Berry Tea containing 10 mg of THC is made with premium ingredients for superior steep and infusion.

Fragrant fresh raspberry and lemon notes complement green mate.

Rise No. 550 Tea contains <30 mg of caffeine. The pyramid tea bag is made with biodegradable, plant-based mesh.

Ingredients: cannabis infused sugar (sugar, gum arabic, cannabis), apple pieces, lemon verbena, lemongrass, green mate, butterfly blue pea flowers, hibiscus, lemon peel, raspberry pieces, cornflower petals, and natural flavours that are organic compliant.

Steep Temperature: 90°C | Steep Time: 3–5 min

Visit www.havenst.ca for additional information.
