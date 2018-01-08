About this product

Haven St. Drift No. 440 Ready-to-use Vape Pen has a sleek, discreet design, and comes pre-charged for ultimate convenience. Our pen is pre-filled with a simple blend of cannabis extract and naturally derived terpenes for a premium experience.



Each 0.25 g pen contains 200 mg of THC. Does not contain fillers or cutting agents.



Profile: Granddaddy Purple

Flavours: Sweet, Floral, Earthy

Dominant Terpenes: beta-Myrcene, beta-Caryophyllene, alpha-Pinene, Humulene, Linalool

Ingredients: Cannabis extract, botanical terpenes. Does not contain fillers or cutting agents.



Instructions for Use:

Remove the top and bottom silicone caps. Draw through the mouthpiece. The LED light on the bottom of the device will light up as you inhale. For best performance, it is recommended to use up the oil within 1 month from the date of purchase.



Storage Instructions:

The Ready-to-use vape pen should be stored vertically with the mouthpiece pointing up. Use the provided silicone caps when the device is not in use. The Ready-to-use vape pen should be stored at room temperature and humidity (20–22 °C; 30% ~ 50%).



Additional Information:

If you draw from the pen and no vapor is produced, the oil in the tank is finished and the device should be disposed of. Do not attempt to take stronger puffs to get the vapor as it will result in a burnt taste, dry hit and the disposable body overheating. If the light flashes 10 times while you inhale, the battery has lost its charge.