Haven St. Premium Cannabis
About this product
Haven St. Rise No. 540 Ready-to-use Vape Pen has a sleek, discreet design, and comes pre-charged for ultimate convenience. Our pen is pre-filled with a simple blend of cannabis extract and naturally derived terpenes for a premium experience.
Each 0.25 g pen contains 200 mg of THC. Does not contain fillers or cutting agents.
Profile: Durban Poison
Flavours: Sour, Sweet, Pine, Citrus, Earthy
Dominant Terpenes: Terpinolene, Humulene, beta-Caryophyllene, Linalool, beta-Myrcene
Ingredients: Cannabis extract, botanical terpenes. Does not contain fillers or cutting agents.
Instructions for Use:
Remove the top and bottom silicone caps. Draw through the mouthpiece. The LED light on the bottom of the device will light up as you inhale. For best performance, it is recommended to use up the oil within 1 month from the date of purchase.
Storage Instructions:
The Ready-to-use vape pen should be stored vertically with the mouthpiece pointing up. Use the provided silicone caps when the device is not in use. The Ready-to-use vape pen should be stored at room temperature and humidity (20–22 °C; 30% ~ 50%).
Additional Information:
If you draw from the pen and no vapor is produced, the oil in the tank is finished and the device should be disposed of. Do not attempt to take stronger puffs to get the vapor as it will result in a burnt taste, dry hit and the disposable body overheating. If the light flashes 10 times while you inhale, the battery has lost its charge.
Each 0.25 g pen contains 200 mg of THC. Does not contain fillers or cutting agents.
Profile: Durban Poison
Flavours: Sour, Sweet, Pine, Citrus, Earthy
Dominant Terpenes: Terpinolene, Humulene, beta-Caryophyllene, Linalool, beta-Myrcene
Ingredients: Cannabis extract, botanical terpenes. Does not contain fillers or cutting agents.
Instructions for Use:
Remove the top and bottom silicone caps. Draw through the mouthpiece. The LED light on the bottom of the device will light up as you inhale. For best performance, it is recommended to use up the oil within 1 month from the date of purchase.
Storage Instructions:
The Ready-to-use vape pen should be stored vertically with the mouthpiece pointing up. Use the provided silicone caps when the device is not in use. The Ready-to-use vape pen should be stored at room temperature and humidity (20–22 °C; 30% ~ 50%).
Additional Information:
If you draw from the pen and no vapor is produced, the oil in the tank is finished and the device should be disposed of. Do not attempt to take stronger puffs to get the vapor as it will result in a burnt taste, dry hit and the disposable body overheating. If the light flashes 10 times while you inhale, the battery has lost its charge.
Durban Poison effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
2,450 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Energetic
53% of people report feeling energetic
Uplifted
53% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
20% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people say it helps with anxious
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!