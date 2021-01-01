Haven St. Premium Cannabis
About this product
Haven St. Rise No. 570 Wild Berry Gummy is bursting with berry and fruity flavours that are always in season.
Made with high-quality cannabis extract and natural flavours and terpenes. Our recipe is designed to deliver a consistent flavour and potency across every batch.
THC: 10 mg
CBD: <1 mg
Terpenes: Limonene, beta-Caryophyllene, Myrcene
Includes one jewel shaped gummy per pack.
Visit havenst.ca for additional information.
