Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Haven St. Premium Cannabis

Haven St. Premium Cannabis

Haven St. Rise No. 570 Wild Berry Gummy

Buy Here

About this product

Haven St. Rise No. 570 Wild Berry Gummy is bursting with berry and fruity flavours that are always in season.

Made with high-quality cannabis extract and natural flavours and terpenes. Our recipe is designed to deliver a consistent flavour and potency across every batch.

THC: 10 mg
CBD: <1 mg
Terpenes: Limonene, beta-Caryophyllene, Myrcene

Includes one jewel shaped gummy per pack.

Visit havenst.ca for additional information.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!