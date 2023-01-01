About this product
Size/Volume: 15 x 12.5mg Gummies
Total CBN: 187mg
Dose/Serving: 1 – 2 Gummies
Healthy Synergy CBN (Cannabinol) Gummies are made with 99% CBG isolate and the highest quality ingredients. These CBN edibles are delicious and contain 12mg of CBN per gummy and 1mg of melatonin which can help those who have trouble sleeping and staying asleep. Since our gummies are ingestible, they have to be processed by the digestive system and therefore will take 30-45 minutes to take effect but will last for much longer than other methods of intake. Our CBN Gummies are made in the USA from high quality hemp and lab tested for purity to provide the highest standard of quality product.
Made in the USA
CBN isolate cannabinoid
Free from pesticides, herbicides, solvents, and chemical fertilizers
Lab tested for purity and CBN content
0% THC content
Suggested Use:
Enjoy one gummy at night, chew thoroughly before swallowing. Take as desired.
Ingredients:
Citric Acid, Gelatin, Apple Juice from Concentrate, Sodium Citrate, Coconut Oil, Dextrose Sugar, Malic Acid, Less Than 2% Corn Syrup, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Pulverized Ester, Carnauba Wax, Carmine Color, Color Added, Blue 1, Blue 1 lake, Blue 2 lake, Red 40, Red 40 lake, Yellow 5, Yellow 5 lake, Yellow 6, Hemp Oil Extract.
About this brand
Health Synergy
Health Synergy strives to provide the best for our customers. All of our products are organic and made with natural ingredients to ensure quality. We use a CO2 extraction method to separate CBD from the hemp plants, which guarantees a pure, safe extract. Our hemp is grown organically in the United States and is sustainably farmed. You can find lab test results for all of our products on our website.
We also have a store in Boca Raton, Fl where we educate patients on the Cannabis plant. Visit our website, we ship across the country for customer convenience.
