About this product
Size/Volume: 15 x 30mg Gummies
Total Delta-10: 450mg
Dose/Serving: 30mg
Health Synergy Delta-10 Hemp Gummies deliver Delta-10 isolate that is infused and not sprayed. This means consistent dosing with each piece. Health Synergy Delta-10 Gummies can be used to help alleviate stress, increase focus and it also has pain-reducing qualities. Unlike Delta-9 THC, Delta-10 is 50% less psychoactive, so people using this product to address symptoms of anxiety report greater success with this product than with medical cannabis.
Made in the USA
Delta-10 isolate cannabinoid
Free from pesticides, herbicides, solvents, and chemical fertilizers
Lab tested for purity and Delta-10 content
Suggested Use:
Enjoy one gummy at night, chew thoroughly before swallowing. Take as desired.
Ingredients:
Corn Syrup (From Corn), Sugar (From Beets), Water, Gelatin, Citric Acid, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Lactic Acid, Pectin (Derived from Fruits), Titanium Dioxide (Color), FD&C Yellow #5, FD&C Blue #1, Hemp Oil Extract. Warning: Packaged in the same facility as Peanuts, Tree Nuts, Wheat, Soy and Milk products.
https://healthsynergyinc.com/collections/all-products/products/delta-10-gummies
Total Delta-10: 450mg
Dose/Serving: 30mg
Health Synergy Delta-10 Hemp Gummies deliver Delta-10 isolate that is infused and not sprayed. This means consistent dosing with each piece. Health Synergy Delta-10 Gummies can be used to help alleviate stress, increase focus and it also has pain-reducing qualities. Unlike Delta-9 THC, Delta-10 is 50% less psychoactive, so people using this product to address symptoms of anxiety report greater success with this product than with medical cannabis.
Made in the USA
Delta-10 isolate cannabinoid
Free from pesticides, herbicides, solvents, and chemical fertilizers
Lab tested for purity and Delta-10 content
Suggested Use:
Enjoy one gummy at night, chew thoroughly before swallowing. Take as desired.
Ingredients:
Corn Syrup (From Corn), Sugar (From Beets), Water, Gelatin, Citric Acid, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Lactic Acid, Pectin (Derived from Fruits), Titanium Dioxide (Color), FD&C Yellow #5, FD&C Blue #1, Hemp Oil Extract. Warning: Packaged in the same facility as Peanuts, Tree Nuts, Wheat, Soy and Milk products.
https://healthsynergyinc.com/collections/all-products/products/delta-10-gummies
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Health Synergy
Health Synergy strives to provide the best for our customers. All of our products are organic and made with natural ingredients to ensure quality. We use a CO2 extraction method to separate CBD from the hemp plants, which guarantees a pure, safe extract. Our hemp is grown organically in the United States and is sustainably farmed. You can find lab test results for all of our products on our website.
We also have a store in Boca Raton, Fl where we educate patients on the Cannabis plant. Visit our website, we ship across the country for customer convenience.
We also have a store in Boca Raton, Fl where we educate patients on the Cannabis plant. Visit our website, we ship across the country for customer convenience.