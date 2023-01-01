Size/Volume: 15 x 30mg Gummies



Total Delta-10: 450mg



Dose/Serving: 30mg



Health Synergy Delta-10 Hemp Gummies deliver Delta-10 isolate that is infused and not sprayed. This means consistent dosing with each piece. Health Synergy Delta-10 Gummies can be used to help alleviate stress, increase focus and it also has pain-reducing qualities. Unlike Delta-9 THC, Delta-10 is 50% less psychoactive, so people using this product to address symptoms of anxiety report greater success with this product than with medical cannabis.



Made in the USA

Delta-10 isolate cannabinoid

Free from pesticides, herbicides, solvents, and chemical fertilizers

Lab tested for purity and Delta-10 content

Suggested Use:



Enjoy one gummy at night, chew thoroughly before swallowing. Take as desired.



Ingredients:



Corn Syrup (From Corn), Sugar (From Beets), Water, Gelatin, Citric Acid, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Lactic Acid, Pectin (Derived from Fruits), Titanium Dioxide (Color), FD&C Yellow #5, FD&C Blue #1, Hemp Oil Extract. Warning: Packaged in the same facility as Peanuts, Tree Nuts, Wheat, Soy and Milk products.



