About this product

Size/Volume: 2oz

Total CBD: 360mg

Dose/Serving: 1ml (2-30lbs)
2ml (31-60lbs)
3ml (61-100lbs)

Made in the USA
Organic, Non-GMO
Full-spectrum blend of active cannabinoids
Free from pesticides, herbicides, solvents, and chemical fertilizers
Lab tested for purity and CBD content
Less than 0.3% THC content
Suggested Use:

Take 1 capsule daily and increase dosage until desired effect is achieved. Effects can be felt within an hour.

Ingredients:

CBD-RICH Industrial Hemp (Naturally Extracted), Organic Coconut Oil, Hemp Seed Oil, Proprietary Blend of Terpenes.

https://healthsynergyinc.com/collections/all-products/products/doggy-cbd-oil-with-salmon-flavor

About this strain

Charlotte's Web is a sativa marijuana strain and hemp cultivar that was specifically bred by the Stanley Brothers of Colorado for its high CBD and low THC content. These unique and proprietary genetics are used by Charlotte's Web (the company) to create extracts for a variety of health and wellness products. Contrary to popular belief, Charlotte’s Web products are hemp-derived and are non-intoxicating. Charlotte’s Web gained popularity after being featured on CNN’s Weed 2 for the effects it had on Charlotte Figi, a young girl with a rare seizure disorder. New consumers should consult their doctor with any medical concerns. 

Health Synergy strives to provide the best for our customers. All of our products are organic and made with natural ingredients to ensure quality. We use a CO2 extraction method to separate CBD from the hemp plants, which guarantees a pure, safe extract. Our hemp is grown organically in the United States and is sustainably farmed. You can find lab test results for all of our products on our website.
We also have a store in Boca Raton, Fl where we educate patients on the Cannabis plant. Visit our website, we ship across the country for customer convenience.
