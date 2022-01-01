About this product
Size/Volume: 100 x 50mg Capsules
Total CBD/CBG: 2,250mg/750mg
Dose/Serving: 1 – 2 Capsules
Health Synergy CBD/CBG capsules 3000mg are perfect for those who want to ensure they are getting a fixed amount of Full Spectrum CBD/CBG in a convenient capsule and want a product that is tasteless. Vegan and made with all natural and organic ingredients with no chemical additives, our capsules are made with 100% Full Spectrum CBD Oil which means that this product not only contains CBD, but all the other Cannabinoids found in the Cannabis plant. Each of our 3000mg bottle contains 30 capsules each containing 50mg per capsule. All of our products are non-GMO, pesticide, herbicide free. There are no solvents or chemicals added in the fertilizer. These products are non-psychoactive.
Made in the USA
Organic, Non-GMO
Full-spectrum blend of active cannabinoids
Free from pesticides, herbicides, solvents, and chemical fertilizers
Lab tested for purity and CBD content
Less than 0.3% THC content
Suggested Use:
Take 1 capsule daily and increase dosage until desired effect is achieved. Effects can be felt within an hour.
Ingredients:
CBD/CBG-RICH Industrial Hemp (Naturally Extracted), Organic Coconut Oil, Hemp Seed Oil, Proprietary Blend of Terpenes.
About this brand
Health Synergy
Health Synergy strives to provide the best for our customers. All of our products are organic and made with natural ingredients to ensure quality. We use a CO2 extraction method to separate CBD from the hemp plants, which guarantees a pure, safe extract. Our hemp is grown organically in the United States and is sustainably farmed. You can find lab test results for all of our products on our website.
We also have a store in Boca Raton, Fl where we educate patients on the Cannabis plant. Visit our website, we ship across the country for customer convenience.
We also have a store in Boca Raton, Fl where we educate patients on the Cannabis plant. Visit our website, we ship across the country for customer convenience.