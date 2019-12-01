​The FORCE is a pure convection vaporizer with patented - Convection Air Heating Technology. This means that the air is heated below the chamber and passes through your herb as you take a draw. The heat is evenly distributed throughout your herb - giving you incredible flavor and a very consistent large cloud of vapor.



We would recommend the FORCE for a daily or a multi-session vaporizer that is still very portable (about the size of a deck of cards). We tested all the convection vaporizers on the market and we found nothing even close to the vapor production and quality that you get from the FORCE. The vapor production and quality of the FORCE is very similar the Crafty & Mighty. At less than 1/2 the cost - the FORCE rips huge clouds of tasty vapor!



The FORCE has two heating modes:

Normal: Huge clouds and amazing flavor.

Force: Huge clouds and great flavor.

​

The FORCE works as well with Wax & Oil (wax & oil cup is included).

​

​Features:

100% Pure Air Convection Heating

Full Aluminum Body - powder-coated

30 Second heat-up time

Isolated stainless steel air path (food grade)

USB Charging

Four temperature settings 338°F, 356°F, 374°F, 410°F

Two heating modes - Normal and Force

Wax & Oil Cup (included)

LG Class A 2200 mAh Lithium Polymer battery (safety - can not explode)

Provides approximately 60-70 minutes of battery use per charge

Size: 4.37" x 2.2" x 1.1"

Very low draw resistance (easy to draw)

5 minute auto shut-off protection



What's in the Box:

FORCE Vaporizer

​1 Oil & Wax Cup

1 Cleaning Brush

1 Wax Tool

2 Replacement Screens

4 Replacement 0-rings (2 big 2 small - food grade)

1 Tweezers

1 USB Charger

1 User Manual

1 Gift box



Always Free Shipping!

$129 - Only at HealthyRips.com