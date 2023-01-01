We respect the old fashion way of doing things with these Total THC Compliant 60 Count Jar of Bears.
Infused oil-based gummies with the ability to munch on 3 to 5 of them in a single sitting.
Even though we have upped our game into the Nano space, we still get a lot of calls for the old-fashioned infused gummy. This batch is made with sweet and sour sugar powder after the cure to increase stability during shipping.
We are HeroMedz ! We specialize in scratch-made gummies and many other edible products. We are always open to new ideas from our customers. As a family business, my wife and I are also classically trained chefs. We both have over 15 years of experience in cooking and baking. Our gummies have been highly rated and featured in Ganjapreneur Magazine multiple times. Our mission is to help educate and alleviate pain and other conditions through the use of cannabis-infused products!