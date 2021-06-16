About this product

High-quality all-in-one 250 mg vape pen. The strong THC potency single strain Durban formulation contains a native cannabis terpene blend and cannabinoids from sun grown cannabis.. That’s it. The Durban vape pen is manufactured in a highly controlled environment for consistent delivery. The pen is breath activated for ease of use, leak-free, includes a reservoir window and is packaged in a child resistant format. The heating element is engineered to precisely atomize liquid and lasts for approximately 75 uses. A clean and smooth finish with the light aroma of terpenes reminiscent of your favourite cannabis strain.