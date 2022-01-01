Meet Island Pineapple from HEXO FLVR. Convenient and discreet, this all-in-one 250 mg vape pen delivers a twist of juicy pineapple flavour with bright tropical overtones and mellow floral notes. All-natural, high quality distillate made with a proprietary terpene blend and cannabinoids from sun grown cannabis. That’s it. Draw-activated for ease of use, its heating element is engineered to precisely atomize liquid and lasts for approximately 75 uses.



HEXO is dedicated to providing consumers with the highest quality products and is one of the first licensed producers in Canada to comply with voluntary industry standards for lithium battery safety. HEXO Vape Pens are QPS Certified to be compliant with UL and CSA electrical safety standards.