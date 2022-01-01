Meet Keylime Sunrise from HEXO FLVR. Convenient and discreet, this all-in-one 250 mg vape pen delivers bold and deep lime flavour layered with rich sweetness. All-natural, high quality distillate made with natural flavouring agents and terpene blends. That’s it. Draw-activated for ease of use, its heating element is engineered to precisely atomize liquid and lasts for approximately 75 uses.



HEXO is dedicated to providing consumers with the highest quality products and is one of the first licensed producers in Canada to comply with voluntary industry standards for lithium battery safety. HEXO Vape Pens are QPS Certified to be compliant with UL and CSA electrical safety standards.