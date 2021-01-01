House of Terpenes
Limonene is bright and citrusy with notes of lemon, tangerine & thyme. Dry west coast hops help to elevate the citrus flavour and add a complex botanical finish that's not overly sweet. Each sparkling tonic has 5mg CBD + 5mg THC.
Best served over ice, garnished with a curled lemon rind and a sprig of fresh thyme.
