Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand House of Terpenes

House of Terpenes

House of Terpenes Limonene & Sparkling Tonic, 5mg THC & 5mg CBD

Product rating:
Buy Here

About this product

Limonene is bright and citrusy with notes of lemon, tangerine & thyme. Dry west coast hops help to elevate the citrus flavour and add a complex botanical finish that's not overly sweet. Each sparkling tonic has 5mg CBD + 5mg THC.
Best served over ice, garnished with a curled lemon rind and a sprig of fresh thyme.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!