PuffCo Guardian Peak Pro | Limited Edition

by Hush Goods
The Guardian is a limited edition Puffco Peak Pro, the highest standard for concentrate consumption technology. Featuring a chrome aluminum alloy band, metallic transparent silicone base and Art Deco style glass, the Guardian Peak Pro comes with our innovative 3D Chamber which helps to preserve the quality of the oil.

Offering unparalleled customization and real-time temp control that allows you to seamlessly dial in the experience you’re looking for, the Puffco Connect app is customized to match the Guardian Peak Pro.

Hush Goods
All the hottest products from the top brands in one convenient location. Shop Hush Goods.
