About this product
The Puffco Peak unleashes the true power of concentrates, providing the cleanest expression of potency, flavor, and the effects of the plant they come from. So you get the most efficient and enjoyable experience, easier and faster than ever before, and with no learning curve.
Features:
4 UNIQUE USER HEAT SETTINGS
Beginner or expert
Small or big loads
Flavor or big clouds
No matter how you like to consume there is a perfect setting for you.
Sesh-mode also lets you extend your session, creating the first social dab experience.
20 SECOND AVERAGE HEAT-UP
Compare this to the three minute process of heating and cooling with typical dab rigs. This means more consumption and less waiting.
INTELLIGENT TEMPERATURE CALIBRATION
The smartware automatically adjusts heat times if your bowl is still hot. This provides a more consistent experience during repeated use and sesh-mode.
LED LIGHT BAND / HAPTIC FEEDBACK
The discreet light band provides battery and heat cycle indicators when needed, and conceals itself when they're not. Haptic feedback keeps your timing spot on so you're getting the perfect hit.
FAST CHARGING / LONG LASTING
The battery fully charges in 2 hours when using the supercharger.
Specs:
Hand-blown glass
Water filtration
4 unique user heat settings
20 sec average heat up time
Intelligent temperature calibration
Sesh-Mode Functionality
7” high x 2.75” base
2 hour fast charge time
30 dab average battery life
Removable ceramic bowl
LED light band
Carrying case included
Haptic feedback
Rugged silicone base
Included:
Puffco Peak Device
Carrying Case
Cleaning Swabs
Loading Tool
Micro USB Cable and Supercharger
Carb Cap
Extra Ceramic Bowl
