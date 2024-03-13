STORZ & BICKEL Crafty+

The new adventure begins now. The battery-powered CRAFTY+ is the perfect companion for all your pursuits. Handy and compact, the CRAFTY+ provides you with outstanding vapor quality, flavor, and airflow for elevated everyday experiences. Don't sacrifice performance for portability - get both with the CRAFTY+

Updates:
USB-C charging socket
25 minutes faster charging compared to its predecessor
1,4 cm³ sized ceramic coated Filling Chamber

Features:
One-button control
3 pre-set temperatures:
Basis temperature: 180° C (356 °F) Booster temperature: +15 °C (27 °F) = double-click (in relation to Basis temperature) Superbooster temperature: +30 °C (54 °F) = triple-click (in relation to Basis temperature)
Bluetooth connectivity and Web App control
Exceptional airflow
Pure taste
2 year warranty + 1 year warranty upon registration

