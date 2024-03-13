The new adventure begins now. The battery-powered CRAFTY+ is the perfect companion for all your pursuits. Handy and compact, the CRAFTY+ provides you with outstanding vapor quality, flavor, and airflow for elevated everyday experiences. Don't sacrifice performance for portability - get both with the CRAFTY+



Updates:

USB-C charging socket

25 minutes faster charging compared to its predecessor

1,4 cm³ sized ceramic coated Filling Chamber



Features:

One-button control

3 pre-set temperatures:

Basis temperature: 180° C (356 °F) Booster temperature: +15 °C (27 °F) = double-click (in relation to Basis temperature) Superbooster temperature: +30 °C (54 °F) = triple-click (in relation to Basis temperature)

Bluetooth connectivity and Web App control

Exceptional airflow

Pure taste

2 year warranty + 1 year warranty upon registration

