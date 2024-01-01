STORZ & BICKEL Mighty+

by Hush Goods
THC —CBD —
About this product

Suitable for dry herbs

Feel MIGHTY. Be MIGHTY. Better, Faster, Stronger. Feel the power of the new improved MIGHTY+. Since its release, the MIGHTY has been in a league of its own. Now, the MIGHTY+ sets the bar even higher with these breathtaking new features:
USB-C socket

Supercharge function: 80% charge in approx. 40 minutes*
Heats up in approx. 60 seconds
Ceramic coated filling chamber
Optimized design for better stability
Pre-set Superbooster temperature
Improved housing
2-year warranty + 1 year upon registration

About this brand

Logo for the brand Hush Goods
Hush Goods
All the hottest products from the top brands in one convenient location. Shop Hush Goods.
