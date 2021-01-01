About this product
Blood Orange is formulated to bring out the naturally sweet flavour found in this seasonal citrus fruit without any sugar or additives. Like all our sparkling cannabis beverages, Blood Orange contains 10 mg of rapid onset THC crafted with Elevation Technology.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
HYTN
HYTN beverages are crafted to provide elevated cannabis experiences unique to HYTN. Made in small batches, our formulations are designed to create unique flavour profiles that you can enjoy guilt-free. Each can have 0 calories, no sugar, and is always gluten-free. All our sparkling cannabis beverages contain 10 mg of THC and are made using our proprietary process, Elevation Technology™.