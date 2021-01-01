Loading…
Lemongrass Ginger - 10 mg

by HYTN

About this product

With Lemongrass Ginger, our formulations team created a gluten-free sparkling cannabis beverage that tastes sharp, herbaceous, and fresh. Zero sugar or calories with 10 mg of rapid onset THC in every can.
About this brand

HYTN
HYTN beverages are crafted to provide elevated cannabis experiences unique to HYTN. Made in small batches, our formulations are designed to create unique flavour profiles that you can enjoy guilt-free. Each can have 0 calories, no sugar, and is always gluten-free. All our sparkling cannabis beverages contain 10 mg of THC and are made using our proprietary process, Elevation Technology™.