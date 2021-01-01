About this product
Notre limonade à l’eau de rose, sans sucre, présente une saveur acidulée aux notes florales.Décrite comme « un véritable plaisir gustatif » par notre directeur des formulations, le chef Ryan Reed, cette boisson pétillante et limpide à base de cannabis contient des ingrédients entièrement naturels et 10 mg de THC.
About this brand
HYTN
HYTN beverages are crafted to provide elevated cannabis experiences unique to HYTN. Made in small batches, our formulations are designed to create unique flavour profiles that you can enjoy guilt-free. Each can have 0 calories, no sugar, and is always gluten-free. All our sparkling cannabis beverages contain 10 mg of THC and are made using our proprietary process, Elevation Technology™.