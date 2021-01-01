About this product
Our Rosewater Lemonade is a sugar-free exploration of citrus accented with floral notes. Described as “exciting on the palate” by our Formulations Director, Chef Ryan Reed, this clear sparkling cannabis beverage is crafted using Elevation Technology with all-natural ingredients and 10 mg of rapid onset THC.
About this brand
HYTN
HYTN beverages are crafted to provide elevated cannabis experiences unique to HYTN. Made in small batches, our formulations are designed to create unique flavour profiles that you can enjoy guilt-free. Each can have 0 calories, no sugar, and is always gluten-free. All our sparkling cannabis beverages contain 10 mg of THC and are made using our proprietary process, Elevation Technology™.