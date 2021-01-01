About this product
Our Watermelon Mint is made with all-natural ingredients using our proprietary Elevation Technology. Each can contains 10 mg of rapid onset THC, crafted to deliver a cool and refreshing taste profile with no sugar or calories, and always gluten-free. This clear sparkling cannabis beverage will not disappoint.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
HYTN
HYTN beverages are crafted to provide elevated cannabis experiences unique to HYTN. Made in small batches, our formulations are designed to create unique flavour profiles that you can enjoy guilt-free. Each can have 0 calories, no sugar, and is always gluten-free. All our sparkling cannabis beverages contain 10 mg of THC and are made using our proprietary process, Elevation Technology™.