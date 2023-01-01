Introducing "Peaches and Dream" 100mg Nocturnal Gummies: Let the city lights fade as you step into a world of tranquility and euphoria. This is your ticket to a night of deep relaxation and dreamy sensations. Embrace the night, drift into dreams, and wake up refreshed.



The 2:2:1 ratio of CBN, CBD, and THC is a harmony of natural compounds designed to align with your body's own rhythm. Let the power of balanced cannabinoids guide you to a state of zen



CBN: reported to be an effective sleep aid, muscle relaxer, anxiety reducer, pain reliever, and anti-inflammatory.



CBD: reported to have neuroprotective properties, and to be a mood enhancer, sleep aide, stress reducer, and pain reliever.



Unwind from the hustle and bustle of life and slip into a restful slumber. Elevate your nighttime routine to an otherworldly experience. Whether it's stargazing from your balcony or drifting away in a cloud of cozy blankets, Peaches and Dream will add a touch of magic to your evenings.



Crafted for Night Owls: Designed with the night owl in mind, Peaches and Dream is your trusted companion for those moments when you want to unwind and embrace the calm after life’s storms.

