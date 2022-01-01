Sparkling naturally fermented tea- amplified! The first of its kind in Canada, made craft-style in small batches locking in those tantalizing flavours.

CANNABINOID DOSE: THC=5mg CBD=5mg

FLAVOUR PROFILE: Lemonade and Spirulina.



What could be more magical than a Blue Majik Kombucha? Packed with all of the punch of a robust lemonade and with that extra special addition of spirulina, this one is a crowd pleaser! Just ask your gut how it likes this kombucha... it will give you a thumbs up!