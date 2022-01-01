About this product
Sparkling naturally fermented tea- amplified! The first of its kind in Canada, made craft-style in small batches locking in those tantalizing flavours.
CANNABINOID DOSE: THC=5mg CBD=5mg
FLAVOUR PROFILE: Lemonade and Spirulina.
What could be more magical than a Blue Majik Kombucha? Packed with all of the punch of a robust lemonade and with that extra special addition of spirulina, this one is a crowd pleaser! Just ask your gut how it likes this kombucha... it will give you a thumbs up!
CANNABINOID DOSE: THC=5mg CBD=5mg
FLAVOUR PROFILE: Lemonade and Spirulina.
What could be more magical than a Blue Majik Kombucha? Packed with all of the punch of a robust lemonade and with that extra special addition of spirulina, this one is a crowd pleaser! Just ask your gut how it likes this kombucha... it will give you a thumbs up!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Impromptu
Impromptu is that feeling of hanging with friends or loved ones, doing whatever strikes you in that moment. It's as comfortable as your favourite pair of Chucks. It's as reliable as your best friend. But most of all, it reminds you of living your best life. Always. No tie required.