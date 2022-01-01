About this product
Cola like Cola has never been done before! Missing the chemicals normally found in cola, this Botanical Beauty is naturally sweetened with cane sugar to deliver the most delicious cola with cannabis!
CANNABINOID DOSE: THC:10mg CBD:1mg
FLAVOUR PROFILE: Craft Cola
The cola wars just got a little more competition. Impromptu's Botanical Cola delivers a full dose THC experience in a beloved beverage format. Serve chilled, and sip and savour the rich depth of cola goodness that you know and love.
CANNABINOID DOSE: THC:10mg CBD:1mg
FLAVOUR PROFILE: Craft Cola
The cola wars just got a little more competition. Impromptu's Botanical Cola delivers a full dose THC experience in a beloved beverage format. Serve chilled, and sip and savour the rich depth of cola goodness that you know and love.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Impromptu
Impromptu is that feeling of hanging with friends or loved ones, doing whatever strikes you in that moment. It's as comfortable as your favourite pair of Chucks. It's as reliable as your best friend. But most of all, it reminds you of living your best life. Always. No tie required.