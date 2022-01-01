About this product
Sparkling, naturally fermented tea craft produced in small batches for the ultimate Kombucha experience. Exotic and universally-loved Mango is the hero flavour in this delightful beverage.. ready to drink and best served chilled for optimum flavour and enjoyment.
CANNABINOID DOSE: THC: 10mg CBD:1mg
FLAVOUR PROFILE: Mango
Experience mango like you never have before with this exhilarating casual cannabis beverage. Discover for yourself how the whisper of CBD enhances the experience the THC delivers as your gut thanks your for leaning in on Mango Kombucha as your go-to beverage.
About this brand
Impromptu
Impromptu is that feeling of hanging with friends or loved ones, doing whatever strikes you in that moment. It's as comfortable as your favourite pair of Chucks. It's as reliable as your best friend. But most of all, it reminds you of living your best life. Always. No tie required.