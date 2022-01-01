Sparkling, naturally fermented tea craft produced in small batches for the ultimate Kombucha experience. Exotic and universally-loved Mango is the hero flavour in this delightful beverage.. ready to drink and best served chilled for optimum flavour and enjoyment.

CANNABINOID DOSE: THC: 10mg CBD:1mg

FLAVOUR PROFILE: Mango



Experience mango like you never have before with this exhilarating casual cannabis beverage. Discover for yourself how the whisper of CBD enhances the experience the THC delivers as your gut thanks your for leaning in on Mango Kombucha as your go-to beverage.