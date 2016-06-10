Indiva Dank Breath is the result of pheno-hunting rare genetics and employing a true craft process that involves hand drying, hand trimming, slow curing and burping. Dank Breath is a perfect example of this attention to detail, a super-rare indica cultivar made by crossing GMO and Mendo Breath. True to its name, this indica-dominant hybrid offers pungent aromas of coffee, garlic, and tobacco thanks to top terpenes: limonene, pinene and caryophyllene. This indica is grown in rockwool within a high-tech greenhouse in Oro-Medonte, Ontario. Indiva Dank Breath is non-irradiated with frosty orange hairs and a light green flower. Indiva Dank Breath pre-rolls are made from whole flower, never trim, and are hand-finished for a premium experience. Enjoy a rich, consistent smoke with light white ash. Dank Breath pre-rolls come in at a range of 16-22% THC and are available in a pack of 7.

