There's nothing wrong with a little afternoon delight, right? Indiva Life Afternoon Trail Mix Milk Chocolate CBG/THC 1:1 will give you the boost you need to get over the midday hump thanks to creamy milk chocolate infused with equal parts 10 mg CBG and 10 mg THC. Blaze a trail!
Indiva sets the standard for quality and innovation in cannabis. As a Canadian licensed producer, Indiva creates premium cannabis edibles, capsules, whole flower and pre-rolls, and provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities. In Canada, Indiva produces and distributes the award-winning Bhang® Chocolate, Wana™ Sour Gummies, Artisan Batch, Ruby® Cannabis Sugar and Sapphire™ Cannabis Salt [coming in 2021], and other Powered by INDIVA™ products through license agreements and partnerships.