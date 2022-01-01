About this product
Nothing says elegance like a bar of chocolate on your pillow before bed, although this one might not last long once you get a taste. Indiva Life Evening Milk Chocolate will help you settle into dreamland with 10 mg CBN and 10 mg CBD infused into creamy milk chocolate. Rest easy!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Indiva
Indiva sets the standard for quality and innovation in cannabis. As a Canadian licensed producer, Indiva creates premium cannabis edibles, capsules, whole flower and pre-rolls, and provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities. In Canada, Indiva produces and distributes the award-winning Bhang® Chocolate, Wana™ Sour Gummies, Artisan Batch, Ruby® Cannabis Sugar and Sapphire™ Cannabis Salt [coming in 2021], and other Powered by INDIVA™ products through license agreements and partnerships.