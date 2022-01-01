About this product
Chocolate is good, but white chocolate with an Irish flair is kiss-me level good. Let your mouth savour the creamy flavour of decadent white chocolate with just a kiss of Ireland, all combined with 10 mg of THC to make the experience that much better. Each package of Irish White Chocolate THC contains 10 mg THC.
Indiva sets the standard for quality and innovation in cannabis. As a Canadian licensed producer, Indiva creates premium cannabis edibles, capsules, whole flower and pre-rolls, and provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities. In Canada, Indiva produces and distributes the award-winning Bhang® Chocolate, Wana™ Sour Gummies, Artisan Batch, Ruby® Cannabis Sugar and Sapphire™ Cannabis Salt [coming in 2021], and other Powered by INDIVA™ products through license agreements and partnerships.