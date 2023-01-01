This awesome new nectar collector dab pen by Airis is a great addition to anyone serious about their dabs and extracts.



The Airis 8 Electric Nectar Collector is a small and compact electronic nectar collector and dab pen that's the perfect size for anyone searching for a discreet dab pen. You'll be able to easily slip this electronic dab pen into your pocket or bag if required. The perfect size for anyone that's out and about and enjoys an active lifestyle.



One of the great things about the Airis 8 Electric Nectar Collector Dab Pen is that it's versatile enough that you can use it as either an electronic nectar collector or as a discreet dab pen if you prefer. Another bonus is that you can use the Airis 8 as a cartridge vape if that's something that you're into. It's a versatile and stylish little vaporizer that people around the world are falling in love with!



The Airis 8 Electric Nectar Collector Dab Pen features three factory pre-set voltage settings. That means you'll spend less time worrying about which voltage you should be using and more time enjoying your favorite extracts.



The high-quality construction of the Airis 8 Electric Nectar Collector Dab Pen doesn't finish with the exterior construction of this stylish and attractive vaporizer. It also includes a premium quartz cell pure heating element that delivers delicious and smooth hits through the isolated air path.



If you've been searching for a versatile and effective portable vaporizer, then the Airis 8 Electric Nectar Collector Dab Pen could be just what you've been looking for! Try it for yourself now.



Get your nectar collector today and get high at home or wherever place is convenient for you. A nectar collector or dab straw is an incredible addition to your dab rig collection to let you enjoy endless possibilities.

