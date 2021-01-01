About this product

Do the twist! Kalvara uses a technology that is revolutionary for cannabis beverages. This fresh tasting citrus beverage provides a unique experience from the second you twist open the cap. The innovative Vessl™ technology keeps the 10mg of THC protected from UV light and oxygen, eliminating the need for chemical preservatives, and delivers reliable, potent, and fresh ingredients. The conveniently sized (63mL) bottle allows for easy carrying and the top can be screwed back on so you can choose your desired dosage!