About this product
The Gravity is an exquisitely crafted wax pen vaporizer that features incredible styling, advanced quartz crystal and coilless ceramic atomizer technology, as well as a temperature controlled battery that’s covered under an industry-leading lifetime warranty from KandyPens. Boasting a noir-style sandblasted black finish, the Gravity is as stealth as it is sleek. There’s no other wax pen vaporizer that can match the Gravity’s unique styling and advanced technology.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!