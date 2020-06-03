About this product
Concealer Box Battery Kit for Liquid & Oil Tanks
Aluminum Alloy Casing
Only 68mm Tall
Compatible with < 11mm Diameter Tanks (i.e. CCell)
Magnetic 510 Threaded Adapters Included (2)
Powerful 390mAh Battery
Air Activated (no button)
Constant Voltage 3.7V
Micro-USB Charging Port
Handmade
Lifetime Warranty
Developed & Designed in the USA
For Aromatherapy Purposes Only
(Glass tanks in picture not included)
