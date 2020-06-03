About this product
280 mAh Battery Output
Sexy Metallic Finish
Quartz Crystal Chamber
Titanium Coil wrapped around Quartz Rod
Variable Voltage: Red 3.2V/Green 3.7V/Blue 4.2V
Leak Proof
5 Click On/Off
510 Threaded
Lifetime Warranty (Battery)
Developed & Designed in the USA
For Aromatherapy Purposes Only
Sexy Metallic Finish
Quartz Crystal Chamber
Titanium Coil wrapped around Quartz Rod
Variable Voltage: Red 3.2V/Green 3.7V/Blue 4.2V
Leak Proof
5 Click On/Off
510 Threaded
Lifetime Warranty (Battery)
Developed & Designed in the USA
For Aromatherapy Purposes Only
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!