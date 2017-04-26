Pineapple Dream

by Kannabia Seed Company
HybridTHC 13%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

This new strain will immediately take you to the tropics. To start with, this plant is characterised by a bright green colour with brownish shades, similar to the colours you can see in the exotic dreamy beaches. This sensation culminates with an intense fresh flavour of ripe pineapples, with a sweet caramel taste, a truly exotic encounter between these Somango and Pineapple strains.

This plant is naturally strong and vigorous, stress-resistant and easy to grow since it does not require any special care. A pre-flowering pruning will be appreciated, to enhance its potential.

About this strain

Pineapple, also known as "Pineapple OG," is a hybrid marijuana strain developed by a phenotype of Ed Rosenthal’s Super Bud (ERSB). Pineapple provides stress relief and is known to leave consumers feeling uplifted and relaxed. This strain features intense tropical flavors with undertones of pineapple and diesel

About this brand

Logo for the brand Kannabia Seed Company
Kannabia Seed Company
Founded in 2009, Kannabia Seeds set out to participate in the global cannabis seed market by melding traditional wisdom with ongoing research and innovation.

Aligned with this growth-focused philosophy, we now possess over a decade of expertise in genetic research, development, and refinement. Embracing scientific and technological progress, we maintain an intimate connection with the cannabis community to address their needs and cultivate distinguished varieties recognized in the industry for productivity, resistance, properties, and ease of cultivation.

Presently, Kannabia Seeds stands as a company esteemed by home growers, earned through meticulous seed selection and rigorous quality control tests. Our extensive catalog, meticulously crafted, tested, and adapted, caters to diverse crops and users, spanning therapeutic, collection, or recreational purposes.

Distinguished by attentive service, personalized attention, and genuine care for the expansive community of home growers, our daily actions reflect our commitment. Operating in a business project that spans over 20 countries, we advocate for the global normalization of cannabis use by highlighting its undeniable benefits and vast potential to enhance lives.
