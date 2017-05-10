ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Introduced in 2006 by Dutch breeder and seedbank Sensi Seeds in honor of their dear friend, Ed Rosenthal, the layering of indica and sativa qualities in this hybrid is a rare accomplishment. A superb balance of the best traits from each end of the cannabis spectrum has been achieved through expert selection over countless generations. The blend of tropical genes in this strain's multi-faceted background is especially wide-ranging, representing sativas from all around the equatorial zone: Africa, South East Asia, Central America, and the Caribbean.

 

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

43 people reported 334 effects
Euphoric 55%
Uplifted 51%
Creative 41%
Relaxed 41%
Happy 37%
Stress 48%
Depression 37%
Pain 34%
Anxiety 25%
Fatigue 18%
Dry mouth 23%
Paranoid 20%
Dry eyes 9%
Anxious 6%
Dizzy 4%

Lineage

First strain parent
South Asian Indica
parent
Second strain parent
Mexican
parent
Strain
Ed Rosenthal Super Bud
First strain child
Brooklyn Mango
child
Second strain child
King Kong
child

