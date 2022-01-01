Keef was born in 2010 as one of the original cannabis-infused beverage companies. It was founded with the intention to provide customers high quality products that create a more social cannabis experience.

Over the last 10 years Keef has introduced; Classic Soda, Mocktails, Energy Beverages, Sparkling H2O, Life H20, and a variety of Oil products.

Keef's mission is to offer both old and new generations of cannabis consumers an innovative new way to celebrate!