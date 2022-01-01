Pros

Produces a vapor cloud that is tasty and very stimulating.

Reduces waste from inefficient vapor.

Easily change the temperature setting.

Comes with a built-in grinder.



Cons

Restricted for herbs usage.



YoCan iShred Features:

Very Portable and Discreet Herbal Vape

Built-in Stir Tool

Built-in Grinder

1 Year Warranty

Large Ceramic Oven

LCD Display

Precise Temperature Control Setting



YoCan iShred Vaporizer Includes:

1 x YoCan iShred Vaporizer

1 x Cleaning Brush Tool

1 x Micro USB charging cable

1 x User Manual

1 x Gift Box



Additional information:

Size – 145mm x 28mm

Battery – 18650mAh

Temperature setting – 200°F to 460°F / 93°C to 238°C

5 Minutes — Safety Shut-off

OLED display

Micro USB charging