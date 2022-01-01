About this product
Produces a vapor cloud that is tasty and very stimulating.
Reduces waste from inefficient vapor.
Easily change the temperature setting.
Comes with a built-in grinder.
Cons
Restricted for herbs usage.
YoCan iShred Features:
Very Portable and Discreet Herbal Vape
Built-in Stir Tool
Built-in Grinder
1 Year Warranty
Large Ceramic Oven
LCD Display
Precise Temperature Control Setting
YoCan iShred Vaporizer Includes:
1 x YoCan iShred Vaporizer
1 x Cleaning Brush Tool
1 x Micro USB charging cable
1 x User Manual
1 x Gift Box
Additional information:
Size – 145mm x 28mm
Battery – 18650mAh
Temperature setting – 200°F to 460°F / 93°C to 238°C
5 Minutes — Safety Shut-off
OLED display
Micro USB charging