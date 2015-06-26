157 Series: Hybrid Orange Hill Special Cartridge - 0.5g
Orange Hill Special is a select cross from the Orange Skunk family. Bred by Dutch Passion Seed Company, Orange Hill Special was developed over six generations by blending the genetics from Orange Bud and California Orange into a balanced hybrid. Known for its bright orange pistils and citrus flavors, Orange Hill Special triggers a cerebral buzz that is equalized by relaxing body effects.
