The Disposable CBD 0.5g Vape Pen from Kolab Project is a blend of ethanol extracted cannabis distillate and botanical terpenes only. Medical cannabis patients can expect a sweet, refreshing flavor accompanied by a cooling sensation and a distinctive scent with eucalyptus qualities. The Disposable CBD Vape Pen contains a rechargeable lithium battery. Terpenes include Menthol, Limonene, Gamma-Terpinene.
Kolab Project is as much a creative studio as it is a cannabis company. A refined collection of high quality cannabis products, and purposeful goods.