This rendition of our 232-S Series, a Live Rosin cart, provides cannabis enthusiasts with an authentic, terpene-rich, full spectrum experience delivered with the simplicity of a vape. We've put our Wedding Pie strain through a solventless extraction process to produce a beautifully aromatic Live Rosin, with a spicy cracked pepper profile. Kolab Project is a platform dedicated to supporting and celebrating the connection between cannabis and culture. In collaboration with culturally relevant creators, our mission is to provide a carefully curated selection of exceptional cannabis, accessories and experiences to Canadian cannabis enthusiasts. Embrace the Unexpected.

