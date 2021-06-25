The quality of an extract is a direct reflection of the quality of the input. This second round of concentrates in the 232 Series by Kolab Project originated from the Kolab x Safari Flower Co. Growers Series’ Black Cherry Punch. This flower was grown in small-batch rooms to both honour the unique characteristics of each plant and to preserve the impressive profile of this iconic strain. Once flash-frozen, the flower was put through the hydrocarbon extraction process and the resulting terp sauce was blended with high-quality distillate for an aromatic live terpene cart with a flavourful, smooth and potent vaping experience.

