The Kolab Project 232 Series Concentrate Pen was developed by California-based cannabis hardware experts as a simplified way to enjoy 232 Series and 232-S Series concentrates. The cutting edge of Ancient Technology, the casing is 100% stainless steel and uses a dual quartz coil. The chamber can hold up to 0.5g of concentrate and there are 3 different heat settings so you can decide how you want to customize the experience. Includes an extra atomizer, a 650 mAh rechargable battery, a duck-bill mouthpiece, a micro USB cord with magnet for storage, a dab tool, and a brush. Charge time is 2-2.5 hours. Add our Sundae Driver diamonds and you'll never look back. Welcome to Diamond City.