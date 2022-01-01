About this product
Kolab Project Cherry Cola Pop chocolates combine a smooth, creamy milk chocolate base with nostalgic, tart black cherry in every bite. This flavour-first trip down memory lane offers an invigorating taste experience, evenly dosed with premium cannabis distillate and made with natural, traceable ingredients. Each piece contains 10 mg of THC for maximum potency
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Kolab Project
Kolab Project is as much a creative studio as it is a cannabis company. A refined collection of high quality cannabis products, and purposeful goods.